China's CSP, UAE's Abu Dhabi Ports launch new terminal

Photo taken on Dec. 10, 2018 shows China's COSCO Shipping Ports Limited (CSP) Abu Dhabi Terminal at Khalifa Port, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The CSP and Abu Dhabi Ports inaugurated on Monday a new terminal at Khalifa Port. (Xinhua/Su Xiaopo)

