Trump approves strategy on combating WMD terrorism

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing from the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Nov. 20, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved the National Strategy for Countering WMD Terrorism, in a bid to counter extremist groups' attempt to use Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) against the United States.According to a statement issued by the White House, the new strategy marked Trump's "decisive step" to counter WMD threat posed by terrorists against the United States by highlighting "the urgency of placing chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear weapons beyond the reach of the world's most dangerous people."This strategy is "the first-ever comprehensive, public description of the United States Government's approach to combating WMD terrorism," the White House said.Specifically, the United States will "lead global efforts to close off terrorists' access to WMD and related materials," apply consistent pressure against terrorist groups that seek to obtain and use these weapons, and, as an insurance policy, strengthen its defenses against WMD threats at home and abroad, it added.The White House said that these steps will reduce the likelihood of the most destructive weapons falling into the hands of terrorists, and protect Americans.In October, Trump signed a comprehensive National Strategy for Counterterrorism, which detailed his administration's approach to defeat Islamic State and other extremist groups at home and abroad.