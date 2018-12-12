Russia fines Google for violating law

Google has been fined in Russia over its failure to remove links to prohibited information from search results as required by Russian law, the country's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement Tuesday.



"A minimum fine of 500,000 rubles (7,500 U.S. dollars) has been imposed on Google," it said in a statement.



Roskomnadzor has repeatedly asked the search engine operator to connect with the Federal State Information System, which contains a list of banned Internet pages and, in accordance with Russian law, excludes links to such pages.



According to the statement, Google did not comply, and was therefore given the fine, which has an upper limit of 700,000 rubles (10,500 dollars).

