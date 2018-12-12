China's top political advisor visits people in Guangxi

China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Tuesday visited local people in the city of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which is marking its 60th anniversary.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, led a division of a central delegation to conduct the visit.



During their visit to a local hospital, Wang stressed the importance to develop traditional medicine of ethnic minority groups, calling for efforts to promote the local traditional medicine to better serve the people.



Wang also urged improving public service, environmental governance, and education when visiting a community, a wetland park, and Guangxi University.



When addressing a symposium with local cadres and people, Wang said Nanning's significant progress is a microcosm of Guangxi's remarkable achievements during the past 60 years, attributing the progress to the Party's policies concerning ethnic groups, as well as the joint efforts of different ethnic groups.



Wang called for more hard work to unite the cadres and people of all ethnic groups in the city and lead them to achieve greater success in its development in the new era.



Four other divisions of the central delegation visited other areas of Guangxi on Tuesday.



The delegation arrived in Guangxi on Sunday for the anniversary celebrations.

