Long endurance multi-use small drone makes first flight in China

A small drone able to fly more than 24 hours on just one charge made its first flight Tuesday, according to China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC).



The multi-use drone, the HW-350, was developed by HIWING General Aviation Equipment Co., Ltd based on the demands of building an emergency communication test system and long distance aerial emergency drone system. It can be used to monitor the environment using a radar sensor.



The drone system consists of an unmanned aerial vehicle, a command and control vehicle, and a ground support compartment. The drone is able to diagnose software problems on its own.



The HW-350 is expected to work with low orbit satellites to form emergency communication systems, able to work with satellites at high, middle, and low altitude, as well as those underwater.

