Nepali foreign secretary leaves for Beijing for political consultations

Nepali Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi left for Beijing on Tuesday night.
The foreign secretary will lead the Nepali delegation to attend the 12th meeting of the Joint Consultation Mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and China to be held in the Chinese capital on Thursday, according to officials.
Before leaving for China on Tuesday, Bairagi told Xinhua that during the meeting, the two sides will review the status of Nepal-China relations and assess the progress made in the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries.
"The meeting will be focused on the entire gamut of bilateral relations," the foreign secretary said, adding that the two sides will also exchange views on maintaining the tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits.
The meeting will dwell on ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of cross-border rail and road connectivity, infrastructure development, diversification of Nepal's trade, promotion of investment and tourism under the framework of the Belt and Road
Initiative (BRI), according to Bairagi.
"Nepal has been making sincere efforts to implement the MoU on Belt and Road cooperation signed in May 2017. We are expecting to finalize some projects under the BRI framework very soon," he said.
The 11th meeting of the Joint Consultation Mechanism between the two ministries was held in the Nepalese capital in June 2017.