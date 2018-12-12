Security Council welcomes UNAMID reconfiguration progress toward peacebuilding in Darfur

The UN Security Council welcomed on Tuesday the progress in reconfiguration of the African Union-United Nations' operation in Darfur (UNAMID) and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding and development in the Sudanese region.



In a presidential statement, the council welcomed the continued improvements in the security situation across Darfur outside the Jebel Marra area and noted the continued handover of some UNAMID team sites to the government of Sudan.



The council also noted the secretary-general proposed benchmarks and indicators of achievement for an exit strategy for UNAMID in his Oct. 12 report on Sudan and South Sudan and requested the secretary-general and the chairperson of the AU Commission to provide detailed reporting on the progress made toward achieving these benchmarks and indicators in the regular 90-day reports.



It further requested the two leaders to attach particular priority to progress against the benchmarks and indicators focused on protection of civilians, particularly relating to internally displaced persons and returning refugees, humanitarian situation and disarmament.



The council recalled the transition concept by the two leaders to be undertaken by UNAMID in collaboration with the UN Country Team over a two-year period with a view toward the exit of the mission on June 30, 2020 and its liquidation by December 2020. It also requested as part of this planning, due regard is given to ensuring sufficient human and financial resourcing is devoted to sustainable transition planning and activities.



The western Sudanese region of Darfur has been plagued by a war between Sudanese government forces and the indigenous population since 2003.



UNAMID was established by the Security Council in July 2007. Its mandate includes protecting civilians, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and mediating peace.



Earlier this month, UNAMID Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo acknowledged in Khartoum improvement of security situations in Darfur, but warned about fresh waves of displacement in the region.



In its latest mandate extension (till June 30, 2019) by the council, UNAMID had its ceiling for troops reduced from 8,735 to 4,050 and that for police personnel maintained at 2,500.

