Australia provides Chinese tourists with online training program

Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has launched an online training program to help tourism operators prepare for an influx of Chinese visitors.



The portal, which was developed by China Ready and Accredited, includes 12 modules covering hospitality, tourism products and markets and Chinese tourism law.



"The Territory Government acknowledges that the quality of our experiences and customer service is paramount to the level of enjoyment visitors have in the Territory," Andrew Hopper, acting chief executive of the NT Department of Tourism and Culture, told News Corp Australia on Wednesday.



"This online service will help tourism operators improve their level of service to this new market of visitors, which will in turn build our reputation as an exciting, vibrant place to visit with Chinese travellers.



"The training module is supported by 2000 Australian dollar (1442 US dollar) grants for eligible businesses to implement Chinese resources from menus, welcome letters, brochures or safety information.



It will be offered to staff in the Department of Tourism and Culture as well as to those at major tourism operators such as Tourism Top End, Tourism Central Australia and Hospitality NT.



The NT, commonly referred to as the top end, red center or outback, is home to major tourism attractions such as Uluru, Kakadu National Park and Katherine Gorge National Park.



The territory was named the fourth-best region in the world to visit in 2019 by US travel giant Lonely Planet.

