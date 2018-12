Christmas celebration takes place in Damascus, Syria

Actors pose for a photo during a Christmas celebration in the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 11, 2018. The Christmas celebration on Tuesday is one of several events that take place in Damascus during this holiday season. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

An actor dressed as a clown poses for a photo during a Christmas celebration in the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 11, 2018. The Christmas celebration on Tuesday is one of several events that take place in Damascus during this holiday season. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A woman takes a selfie with her child during a Christmas celebration in the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 11, 2018. The Christmas celebration on Tuesday is one of several events that take place in Damascus during this holiday season. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Children in Santa Claus outfits perform during a Christmas celebration in the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 11, 2018. The Christmas celebration on Tuesday is one of several events that take place in Damascus during this holiday season. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Children in Santa Claus outfits perform during a Christmas celebration in the Bab Touma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, on Dec. 11, 2018. The Christmas celebration on Tuesday is one of several events that take place in Damascus during this holiday season. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

