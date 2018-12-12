Lighting ceremony of Christmas Tree held at Syntagma Square in Athens

Giorgos Kaminis, the Mayor of Athens, attends the lighting ceremony of the Christmas Tree at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The illuminated Christmas tree is seen at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The illuminated Christmas tree is seen at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

The illuminated Christmas tree is seen at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

Giorgos Kaminis, the Mayor of Athens, attends the lighting ceremony of the Christmas Tree at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

A woman takes photos of the Christmas tree at the Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, on Dec. 11, 2018. Athenians started the holiday season on Tuesday evening as the Christmas tree on Syntagma square in front of the Greek parliament was lit. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)