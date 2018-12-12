US has no "moral authority" to criticize Cuba on human rights -- Cuban president

The United States has no "moral authority" to criticize Cuba on human rights because it politicizes the topic and has a double standard on the issue, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Tuesday.



"The US has no moral authority to talk about human rights. Its position is hypocritical, dishonest and with a double standard," Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account.



The Cuban leader said Washington has "massively violated" human rights around the world by "exporting" wars and weapons.



"Does anyone know of a longer, crueler and bigger violation of human rights than the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba?" he asked.



While the White House criticizes Havana of violating human rights, it "systematically ignores international treaties" on the topic, Diaz-Canel wrote in another Tweet criticizing US double standard.



"Cuba shares knowledge and services. Our doctors and teachers have enlightened remote regions throughout the planet with their solidarity," he wrote.



The Tweets were wrote against accusations made late Monday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



In an open letter to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Pompeo said Cuba had refused to respond to multiple US queries about alleged political prisoners in the Caribbean country.



The accusations came after the Trump administration decided on Monday to definitely close its Citizenship and Immigration Service office in Havana due to a serious setback in ties.



Bilateral relations were rolled back after US President Donald Trump assumed office in 2017.



Last year Trump signed a presidential memorandum toughening US policy towards Cuba, a document that prohibits US companies from doing business with firms associated with Cuban military, and restricts US citizens' travel to the Caribbean country.

