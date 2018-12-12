CIIE inviting more global participants in 2019 expo

After the success of the first China International Import Expo (CIIE), its organizers have sent delegations abroad to attract more global participants to the next expo in Shanghai in 2019, China Daily reported on Wednesday.



The newspaper said a high-level delegation led by Liu Fuxue, vice-president of the CIIE bureau, has been sent to Australia and New Zealand to invite local enterprises.



The delegation organized business forums in Auckland and Sydney last week to demonstrate the results of the CIIE a month ago and encourage local businesses to participate in the second expo.



Another delegation is visiting the United States and will visit Mexico and Brazil, and a new team is planning trips to other countries next month, the bureau said.



Liu said registration for next year's expo has opened since July this year, and those wishing to attend would need register before April 30, 2019.



About 100 companies have already signed contracts with the bureau, with more contracts in the progress of negotiation, added Liu.



Kylie Bell, executive director of industry, trade and investment at New South Wales' state government of industry, said 50 companies from New South Wales attended the expo and secured many deals, and the state government will continue recommending the expo to local enterprises.

