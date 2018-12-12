Human rights fully developed in China: white paper

A white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office said China has made comprehensive progress in all human rights, ensured economic, social and cultural rights, and enhanced the mechanisms guaranteeing civil and political rights.



People's lives have been significantly improved, and China has seen remarkable improvements in indexes including gross domestic product (GDP), per capita GDP and per capita disposable income between 1978 and 2017, said the white paper, titled "Progress in Human Rights over the 40 Years of Reform and Opening Up in China."



Personal rights and the right to dignity, property rights and the right to work have been better protected, the white paper said, citing improvements in legislation and institutions for safeguarding these rights.



The right to social security has been extended, with the coverage of the basic medical insurance expanding, the old-age pension increasing and the per capita basic medical insurance subsidy for urban and rural residents rising, the white paper said.



Marked progress has been made in the protection of the right to education and cultural rights, it said.



The white paper also elaborated on the strengthened protection of the right to vote, the right to know, the right to participate, the right of expression, the right of supervision and the freedom of religious belief.

