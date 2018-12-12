Huawei eyes timely resolution of Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei Technology expects a timely resolution to the case against its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was granted bail after 10 days' detention in Canada on Wednesday Beijing time.
Meng was granted a C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail in Canada on Tuesday, local time. The courtroom erupted in applause when the decision was announced. Meng cried and hugged her lawyers, Reuters reported Tuesday.
After being granted bail, Meng must wear an ankle monitor and stay at home from 11 pm to 6 am. Five friends pledged equity of their homes and cash as a guarantee she will not escape, Reuters reported.
The company reiterated in a statement sent to the Global Times on Wednesday that "Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries and regions where we operate, including export controls and sanction laws of the UN, US, and EU."
"We have every confidence that the Canadian and US legal systems will reach a just conclusion in the following proceedings" and "look forward to a timely resolution of this matter."
Meng, who is also the daughter of the Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was taken into custody in Vancouver on December 1 while traveling from Hong Kong to Mexico via Canada at the request of the US government. On the same day, China and the US declared a 90-day truce in their frictions during the G20
summit talks in Buenos Aires.
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in an interview with Reuters that he would intervene with the US Justice Department in Meng's case if it would help secure a trade deal with Beijing.
Liu Weidong, a research fellow at the China Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of American Studies, told the Global Times that "Meng's case should not affect negotiations between China and the US over trade frictions, which involves national interests."
He noted that it is uncertain how much Trump can do for the case due to the separation of powers in the US.
"But there is no doubt that the US has been paying close attention to Huawei for a long time out of political concerns, even before trade frictions erupted," Liu added.
The US has 60 days from the day of Meng's arrest to file a formal extradition request with Canadian authorities. Canada grants around 90 percent of extradition requests heard in court, owing to changes to its extradition laws in 1999. If an extradition request is granted, Meng will have several options to appeal, and the process could take months, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
While Liu said that Huawei, a Chinese telecom giant, will not be greatly affected by Meng's case, some on Chinese social media said that the case, if it drags on, will ruin Meng's career not only as Huawei CFO but also as her father's successor.