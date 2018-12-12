Death, missing cases due to flood in central Vietnam rise to 9

A flood sparkled by downpour in Vietnam's central region since the weekend has killed five local residents and left four others missing, the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Wednesday.
The flood swept away nine people from the five provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh, of whom five were confirmed dead, and four listed as missing as of Wednesday morning.
The flood also inundated over 23,100 houses, killed nearly 61,800 cattle and poultry, and damaged 53.9 km of dykes and irrigation canals and 64.6 km of roads.
In Vietnam, natural disasters, mostly typhoons, floods and landslides, killed or left missing 189 people and injured 140 others, and caused property losses of some 9,000 billion Vietnamese dong (391.3 million US dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, according to the country's Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Development.