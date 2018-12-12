Brazil church shooter has no criminal record: police

Brazilian police said they identified the gunman, who opened fire inside a church during midday mass on Tuesday and killed four people before committing suicide.



The killer was Euler Grandolpho, a 49-year-old systems analyst with no prior criminal record, military police told local media.



Officials said they had not yet been able to establish a motive for the crime, which took place in Campinas, a town in southeast Sao Paulo state.



"We did not find anything that could indicate stressful behavior," police investigator Jose Ventura said.



However, officials said he had been treated for depression in the past and was living with his parents. And he had been unemployed since 2015.



The man was carrying two weapons but only used one, firing at least 20 times before he was confronted by police. Following an exchange of gun fire, he committed suicide in front of the altar.



Earlier in the day, the Secretary of Security in Campinas Luis Baggio told the Globo TV network, "we think he was shooting at random, without looking for a clear target."



The number of the injured rose from an initial three to four, including one in critical condition.

