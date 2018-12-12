China Innovation Index rises faster in 2017

A barometer of innovation capability in China rose at a faster pace in 2017, indicating the bigger role of innovation in the country's economic development, official data showed Wednesday.



The China Innovation Index increased 6.8 percent to 196.3 points last year, an accelerated growth rate compared with 5.7 percent in 2016, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



The index comprises four sub-indices, which measure innovation environment, input, output and effects.



The sub-index for the innovation environment jumped 10.4 percent, while for innovation input, output and effects, it rose 6.2 percent, 5.9 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



"China had a better environment for innovation in 2017, with increased investment and output as well as improved effects," the NBS said in a statement.

