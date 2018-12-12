China treasury bond futures close mixed Wednesday

China's treasury bond futures closed mixed on Wednesday, with the contract for December 2018 closing 0.35 percent lower at 100.145 yuan (about 14.5 US dollars).



The contract for settlement in March 2019 closed 0.05 percent higher at 99.195 yuan. The contract for settlement in June 2019 closed 0.27 percent higher at 99.24 yuan.



The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.



The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.



(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)

