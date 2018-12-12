China calls for maritime rule of law, sustainable development for oceans

All countries must jointly promote maritime rule of law and sustainable development of the oceans, a Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) said Tuesday.



To this end, Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, proposed strengthening global ocean governance and building a community of shared future for mankind in his speech at the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly on oceans and the law of the sea.



He further proposed developing a "blue economy" and achieving sustainable development goals as well as promoting international rule of law in the field of ocean affairs and upholding a maritime order that is fair and rational.



"The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provides a general legal framework for ocean affairs and serves as their fundamental basis," he said.



"Matters not regulated by UNCLOS continue to be governed by the rules and principles of general international law," Wu said.



With regard to global fisheries, the Chinese diplomat said these activities are closely linked to food and nutrition security, marine pollution control and eco-environmental protection, calling for close cooperation among all parties.



To achieve such cooperation, he outlined the need to adhere to sustainable development goals and promote rational development of fisheries resources, improving the national legal framework and strengthening of law enforcement, as well as to participate extensively in international cooperation to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.



China stands ready to work with other countries to facilitate the development of the law of the sea and international fisheries management regime, and make greater contribution to the building of a beautiful blue home, Wu pledged.

