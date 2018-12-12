First Fintech Bridge China-UK Conference held in London

The first Fintech Bridge China-UK Conference was held on December 11 in the City of London, to promote international fintech innovation, collaboration and cross-border investments.



The conference brought together around 100 finance and fintech leaders from China and the UK.



Jiang Sunan, Minister Counsellor for Science and Technology at the Chinese Embassy in London, said at the conference that technologies such as AI, blockchain, cloud computing and big data were profoundly changing the financial landscape.



Cao Tong, Founder of Global FinTech Lab, noted that in China' fintech industry, the e-commerce financial ecosystem was the most prominent one, which contributed to the rise of China's fintech giants. "Whereas all theses developments have brought challenges to the traditional banking industry, they also signify opportunities for transformation," Cao added.



The UK Fintech Bridge to China was originally established by the UK and Chinese governments as part of the UK-China 8th Economic and Financial Dialogue in London in November 2016.



Susanne Chishti, CEO of the London-based Fintech Circle, told the Global Times that "the goal of the Fintech Bridge [for China] is to work together to both invest into China and the UK market."



Chishti explained that a fintech bridge are a key trade strategy and an integral part of many governments' policies to support their financial services sectors, providing links between governments, regulators and the private sector. There are more than 46 fintech bridges now in place globally.



To better inform fintech practitioners, the first issue of The Fintech Bridge Journal was launched at Tuesday's conference. The Fintech Bridge Journal shares insights about the fintech scene, analyzing opportunities and challenges across investments to business trade, as well as growth prospects ranging across all fintech subsectors.According to the journal, as a pioneer who formed the first Fintech Bridge with Singapore in 2016, the UK plays a leading role in demonstrating the meaning of Fintech Bridges and showcasing the achievements made. In March 2018, Britain's Treasury released its first Fintech Sector Strategy, detailing the actions the government has taken and its plans to make the UK the best place to grow a fintech business. In August 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority published a consultation document on the Global Financial Innovation Network, which followed a proposition document published in February 2018 on a "global sandbox" and provides an update on the project, with the view to expanding the innovation activities by regulators around the world.