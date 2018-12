A red and white koi, that was popular online in China, was auctioned off for 1 million yuan ($144,954.8) recently. In order to guarantee the safety of the koi, the seller spent 20,000 yuan ($2,899.1) on security personnel to escort the koi from Nanyang, Central China's Henan Province, to Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: VCG