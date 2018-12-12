Puzzle

1 VHS and cassette6 Oily grp.10 Rose stabilizer14 Very flexible15 "Faster, driver, faster!"16 Lay asphalt17 One who is easy to predict20 Home plate cover21 Instant member of the family22 Schoolmaster's rod23 Galahad and Mix-A-Lot25 Office helper26 Calm as can be29 Mug filler, big-time30 Ferocious sound34 "... ___ he drove out of sight ..."35 Satyr relatives37 Grocery shopper's path38 Thing enjoyed in Wisconsin41 Shaking awake42 Some female deer43 "Gosh!" kin44 Nuevo ___ (Mexico)45 Go all-in?46 Mechanical catch48 Fashionable Christian50 Slightly open51 Officially record an arrival54 Paid player55 Is inquisitive59 Source of water around a well?62 Mayberry man63 Words with "the ground floor"64 Catcher in the Rhone?65 Things on office folders66 Italian volcano67 Max the painter/sculptor1 Diplomats have it2 Indian tourist spot3 Fishing platform4 Pass by, as time5 Confirmed, as a date6 Some fairy tale villains7 Rhymer at a coffeehouse8 Conceit source9 Thing to lie in a long time10 Barbecue treat11 Forbidden perfume?12 Like the devil13 Distribute18 Raise or elevate, old-style19 "... him an inch, ___ take a mile"24 "Finer" anagram25 Crime with lighting?26 Flower part27 Eliminate from a board28 One side of a page29 Not suitable31 "August: ___ County"32 Wrench variety33 Fill a flat?36 Show to seats37 Sailing the briny39 Act that's appreciated40 Character in "Goldfinger"45 Parker who was packing47 Lost package inquiry49 Sequel number50 Place for wrestling events51 Exhausted to death52 Greek letter53 Marked by ease54 Loudness unit56 It covers you57 Some male dolls58 "Hands off," editorially60 Razer61 Deplete (with "up")

Solution