Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/12 17:08:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 VHS and cassette

  6 Oily grp.

 10 Rose stabilizer

 14 Very flexible

 15 "Faster, driver, faster!"

 16 Lay asphalt

 17 One who is easy to predict

 20 Home plate cover

 21 Instant member of the family

 22 Schoolmaster's rod

 23 Galahad and Mix-A-Lot

 25 Office helper

 26 Calm as can be

 29 Mug filler, big-time

 30 Ferocious sound

 34 "... ___ he drove out of sight ..."

 35 Satyr relatives

 37 Grocery shopper's path

 38 Thing enjoyed in Wisconsin

 41 Shaking awake

 42 Some female deer

 43 "Gosh!" kin

 44 Nuevo ___ (Mexico)

 45 Go all-in?

 46 Mechanical catch

 48 Fashionable Christian

 50 Slightly open

 51 Officially record an arrival

 54 Paid player

 55 Is inquisitive

 59 Source of water around a well?

 62 Mayberry man

 63 Words with "the ground floor"

 64 Catcher in the Rhone?

 65 Things on office folders

 66 Italian volcano

 67 Max the painter/sculptor

DOWN

  1 Diplomats have it

  2 Indian tourist spot

  3 Fishing platform

  4 Pass by, as time

  5 Confirmed, as a date

  6 Some fairy tale villains

  7 Rhymer at a coffeehouse

  8 Conceit source

  9 Thing to lie in a long time

 10 Barbecue treat

 11 Forbidden perfume?

 12 Like the devil

 13 Distribute

 18 Raise or elevate, old-style

 19 "... him an inch, ___ take a mile"

 24 "Finer" anagram

 25 Crime with lighting?

 26 Flower part

 27 Eliminate from a board

 28 One side of a page

 29 Not suitable

31 "August: ___ County"

 32 Wrench variety

 33 Fill a flat?

 36 Show to seats

 37 Sailing the briny

 39 Act that's appreciated

 40 Character in "Goldfinger"

 45 Parker who was packing

 47 Lost package inquiry

 49 Sequel number

 50 Place for wrestling events

 51 Exhausted to death

 52 Greek letter

 53 Marked by ease

 54 Loudness unit

 56 It covers you

 57 Some male dolls

 58 "Hands off," editorially

 60 Razer

 61 Deplete (with "up")

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
