Puzzle
ACROSS
1 VHS and cassette
6 Oily grp.
10 Rose stabilizer
14 Very flexible
15 "Faster, driver, faster!"
16 Lay asphalt
17 One who is easy to predict
20 Home plate cover
21 Instant member of the family
22 Schoolmaster's rod
23 Galahad and Mix-A-Lot
25 Office helper
26 Calm as can be
29 Mug filler, big-time
30 Ferocious sound
34 "... ___ he drove out of sight ..."
35 Satyr relatives
37 Grocery shopper's path
38 Thing enjoyed in Wisconsin
41 Shaking awake
42 Some female deer
43 "Gosh!" kin
44 Nuevo ___ (Mexico)
45 Go all-in?
46 Mechanical catch
48 Fashionable Christian
50 Slightly open
51 Officially record an arrival
54 Paid player
55 Is inquisitive
59 Source of water around a well?
62 Mayberry man
63 Words with "the ground floor"
64 Catcher in the Rhone?
65 Things on office folders
66 Italian volcano
67 Max the painter/sculptorDOWN
1 Diplomats have it
2 Indian tourist spot
3 Fishing platform
4 Pass by, as time
5 Confirmed, as a date
6 Some fairy tale villains
7 Rhymer at a coffeehouse
8 Conceit source
9 Thing to lie in a long time
10 Barbecue treat
11 Forbidden perfume?
12 Like the devil
13 Distribute
18 Raise or elevate, old-style
19 "... him an inch, ___ take a mile"
24 "Finer" anagram
25 Crime with lighting?
26 Flower part
27 Eliminate from a board
28 One side of a page
29 Not suitable
31 "August: ___ County"
32 Wrench variety
33 Fill a flat?
36 Show to seats
37 Sailing the briny
39 Act that's appreciated
40 Character in "Goldfinger"
45 Parker who was packing
47 Lost package inquiry
49 Sequel number
50 Place for wrestling events
51 Exhausted to death
52 Greek letter
53 Marked by ease
54 Loudness unit
56 It covers you
57 Some male dolls
58 "Hands off," editorially
60 Razer
61 Deplete (with "up")
Solution