Happy birthday:







Go ahead and think outside the box. You will discover some interesting ways around some roadblocks if you let your imagination run wild today. Things are looking up when it comes to your financial future. This will be a great time to research investments. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 11, 17.







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)







A heart-to-heart conversation with an old friend will help you reach a decision concerning a matter that you've been putting off. Love is on the rise. If you head out tonight, romance is sure to find you. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Patience will be called for today. If you sprint forward without stopping to think, you are sure to run into major trouble. Doing things right the first time will end up saving more time in the end. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Set aside your constant need to put others first and just focus on yourself today. Take the time to relax and do the things you love. You more than deserve to treat yourself. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You will have the opportunity to impress those around you with your skills and abilities today. A chance like this won't come again for a very long time, so make sure you show off your stuff! ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



An unexpected challenge will be a true test of your wits and abilities. While this will be exhausting, the sense of accomplishment will be more than worth it if you succeed in the end. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It will be important to stick to your guns today. Do not allow anyone guilt you into something you are uncomfortable doing. A message from an old friend is sure to put a smile on your face. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A lack of motivation may indicate that you are in dire need of recharging your batteries. Taking time out to just rest and have fun will benefit you greatly both spiritually and creatively. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Things may not turn out exactly as you originally planned today. It might be wise to scale back some of your more ambitious ideas and prepare some backup plans. Emotional issues will easily escalate today. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)







When things go wrong, focus your time and energy on trying to come up with solutions instead of looking for someone to blame. Social events will prove both entertaining and good for business. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It's time to put frivolous things aside. Do not waste your time on activities that will not help you reach your goals. Be more hands on today. You will be taking a huge risk by passing things off to someone else. ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Things are looking up when it comes to your career. Do not hesitate to ask for a raise or a promotion. This will be a great time to get out of the house and enjoy the company of people who share your interests. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will have the chance to show your superiors what you have to offer today, which may lead to a promotion if you play your cards right. Time spent reflecting will lead to an amazing insight about yourself. ✭✭✭