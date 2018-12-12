Stamp exhibition in Belgium marks 40th anniversary of China's reform, opening up

A large-scale stamp exhibition was opened Tuesday at Belgium's University of Leuven to commemorate the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up.Themed "China - Great Change", the exhibition, showcasing 188 stamps, aims to offer a glimpse into the significant changes that have transpired in China over the last four decades.It consists of three sections, featuring the brilliance of China's economy, the advancement of science and technology in the country, and the rise in China's global influence.Bernard Dewit, chairman of the Belgian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (BCECC), who attended the opening ceremony, said: "Since the first visit to China in the early 1980s, I was fortunate to witness the amazing changes in China and I was deeply impressed. I look forward to China's next 40 years. I look forward to the day China celebrates the 80th anniversary of its reform and opening up."Wang Chong, marketing manager of Zhonghui Collection Ltd, said in his speech that "the stamp is the national business card. Appreciating the stamp is the ability to learn the history, culture and national characteristics of a country. Today's stamp exhibition is like the exchange of two cities separated by thousands of miles."The exhibition, co-hosted by Zhonghui Collection, the Confucius Institute at GROUP T-Academy in Leuven, and the BCECC, stays open until Thursday.

A visitor takes photos of the stamps showing China's global influence during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors watch the stamps showing China's science and technology achievements during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor watches the stamps showing China's economic achievements during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A visitor takes photos of the stamps showing China's economic achievements during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors watch the stamps showing China's economic achievements during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Visitors watch the stamps showing China's global influence during the "China-Great Change" stamp exhibition in Leuven, Belgium, Dec. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)