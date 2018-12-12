Boy climbs 70-meter-tall electrical tower over video game spat

A 9-year-old boy climbs to the top of 70-meter-tall electrical tower on December 6 in Nanyang,Central China's Henan Province. Source:Knews





A 9-year-old boy who was rescued from atop an electrical tower in Central China said he made the 70-meter climb because he was angry that his parents didn't let him play video games.



Power to the 500,000-volt lines were cut before a fireman began his solo climb to the top in what was a three-hour ordeal on December 6.



Video shows the stranded boy inching his way to the pylon's edge as a crowd watches from below in Nanyang, Henan Province.



"Don't move! You mother is watching you on the ground," a man can be heard shouting.



According to reports, the boy was reluctant at first.



"I am mad at my mom and dad," the boy told the fireman, media reported. "They don't let me play computer games."



He finally relented after much coaxing from his rescuer, who tied him with safety lines before making their descent.



It was 8 pm by the time they reached the ground. Video shows the shivering boy being wrapped in warm clothes.



He was returned to his parents safely.



