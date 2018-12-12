US set to end 2018 as world’s top oil producer on back of shale revolution: EIA

US crude oil output growth was expected to slow slightly for this year compared with previous forecasts, said the Energy Information Administration (EIA), but at a record 10.88 million barrels per day (bpd), the nation will end 2018 as the world's top producer.



Output this year was forecast to rise 1.53 million bpd to 10.88 million bpd, down from the EIA's previous estimate of an increase of 1.55 million bpd. The current all-time US annual output peak was in 1970 at 9.6 million bpd, according to federal energy data.



For 2019, US crude oil production was expected to average 12.06 million bpd, the EIA said, up 1.18 million bpd compared with same time last year, which is a small upward revision from the previous forecast of a 1.16-million bpd rise.



A shale revolution has helped the US produce a record amount of oil this year and topple Russia and Saudi Arabia as the biggest producer in the world.



"The US will conclude 2018 as the world's largest producer of crude oil," said EIA Administrator Linda Capuano.



In 2019, oil demand is estimated to rise by 330,000 bpd to 20.81 million bpd, up from its previous estimate of a rise of 220,000 bpd.



For 2018, US oil demand is expected to rise by 520,000 bpd to 20.48 million bpd, EIA said.





