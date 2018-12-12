Ten traits of a ‘true’ laowai

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









We the foreigners are often referred to as "laowai" in China. Visiting as tourists or living as expats for a couple of years does not make one a "true" laowai.



China is hugely different from other countries. It may take several years to get used to the Chinese way of life. More than time, it is the willingness to accept something different. It's not just about learning to use chopsticks.



I've lived and worked in Beijing longer than any other city overseas or even in my home country. China has transformed me, in a positive way. I've imbibed some behaviors that make me more Chinese, or better yet, a true laowai. But what makes me and some other foreigners a true laowai?



First, I have become a hot water drinking convert.



Ever since I landed in China, my Chinese colleagues urged me drink hot water. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, it's the panacea for all ills. You have flu? Drink hot water. Feeling sick? Hot water. Acid reflux? Hot water.



I carry my hot water bottle everywhere. Some foreigners laugh at me. I don't care. I do it because drinking hot water is better for health than ice-cold water.



Second, I enjoy Chinese cuisine.



I can eat almost every Chinese dish. All my foreigner colleagues at my ex-company refused to eat Chinese food in the company canteen. I was an exception.



Third, I try to make Chinese friends because people are the best window to understand a culture.



Surrounding oneself fellow expats defeats the very purpose of venturing into the exciting world that is China.



Fourth, I avoid living in foreigner-centric areas.



Living in a Chinese community gives me a feeling of the real Chinese culture.



Fifth, I am quite comfortable moving around in crowded streets, subway trains and shopping malls.



A true laowai must learn how to swim in crowds and be patient waiting in queues.



Sixth, I enjoy the Chinese drinking culture.



Initially, it was strange for me to clink glasses every time with tablemates (instead of saying "cheers" only once at the beginning). But now I can drink "baijiu" with my local friends (albeit at my own slower pace). I find it uninteresting to say "ganbei" with a glass of water.



Seventh, I find the slumbering Chinese style (taking a post-lunch nap) as amazingly refreshing and useful.



In some companies where I worked, 12 to 2 pm was naptime and the office became as quiet as a graveyard. In many countries, one would be fired for such behavior.



Eighth, I enjoy KTV.



Whenever my Chinese ex-boss was in a happy mood, it was KTV time. Lots of beer, peanuts and of course listening to all kinds of high-decibel emotional Chinese songs. There were always a few English songs for me.



Ninth, I watch Chinese movies (with English subtitles).



Believe me, there are some great entertaining movies.



Finally, I've gone cashless (no more fake currency cheats).



I have learnt how to use Alipay and WeChat for daily transactions, AA transfers (going Dutch) and using Mobike to ride across the city.



So guys, explore China, change yourself a bit, don't expect locals to change and be a true laowai.