Small commodities market on Fuyou Road offers abundant

If you still haven't done your Christmas decoration shopping this December, the small commodities market on Fuyou Road of Huangpu district, Shanghai, is where you need to go.As Christmas looms, the market's maze-like halls and booths boast artificial wreathes and Christmas trees of different sizes and colors, spindles of resplendent ribbons and wrapping paper, and strings of glowing Christmas lights.Though it is now easy to purchase such seasonal commodities via China's largest online e-retailers, this market is known for its steep discounts and a nearly endless selection of such items, which you can examine and test in person before buying.Here you'll find everything from greeting cards to gingerbread houses to Santa Clause toys to shiny snowflakes, along with all the ornaments you'd ever need to make your Christmas in Shanghai comforting and cozy.The small commodities market on Fuyou Road has existed for more than a decade and is well known among locals for catering to seasonal festivals and celebrations.

Various products sold in a shop at the small commodities market on Fuyou Road. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A female shop owner checks a small Christmas tree. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A Santa Clause ornament displayed in a shop Photo: Chen Xia/GT

Pinecones for decoration in a customer's shopping basket Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A Snowman hanging at a store Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A vendor shows products to his customers. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

A vendor arranges a snowman toy on a shelf. Photo: Chen Xia/GT