Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"I took some medicine from my brother's home. I hope it can help your child."So said a deliveryman named Xiong Chengjiang in Guiyang, Guizhou Province. On December 1, Xiong received an order from a mother, who asked him to buy some antipyretic for her daughter. However, it was almost 1 am and all drug stores were closed. Xiong suddenly recalled that his brother's daughter had a fever several days ago. Xiong immediately went to his brother's home and took the medicine. When the customer got the medicine and heard what he had done, she was very impressed and wanted to give him some money. But Xiong refused, saying that he only wanted to help the child. (Source: Guizhou City News)