Superheroes bear down on Crazy Rich Asians

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

If language gets lost in translation, so does our interpretation of films. In a rather White and male-oriented Hollywood, Crazy Rich Asians gained more than just box-office glory. It eclipsed expectations to become the top-grossing romantic comedy that drew attention due to its predominantly Asian cast. The rom com, adapted from a novel written by an Asian American, follows a predictable storyline and displays all the symptoms of the genre. Asian culture, specifically those of Asian Americans and overseas Chinese, tackling the stereotypes of "rich Asians" and their obsession with brands coupled with very Western jokes is not the same as the "similar" culture found here in China.



It didn't do well.



No surprises here since there are reasons. Foreign films have a different release date, so when a movie opens two months late, it is expected to have a low turnout due to issues of privacy. This might be unfair to rom coms because unless the plot is really different, people have a hard time retaining interest especially when it is up against films filled with superheroes and action scenes.



This brings me to Chinese moviegoers who seem to take more fancy to the neglected and shunned lost individual with super powers, fighting off villains, saving the world and getting the girl. Venom, Aquaman, Captain America…the list is long. Lots of action screenplay, visual effects - yes, you get the point.



Also, let's not forget animations such as Zootopia and the current Wreck it Ralph 2. The message of such cinema is perhaps easier to understand since although I believe that Crazy Rich Asians questions and mocks materialism, outdated traditions, snobbery, extravagance and that difficult mother-in-law, others might find this offensive. Although such topics have been explored in Chinese television series and films, cultural differences and interpretation of what is funny means certain humor would get lost in the process.



All in all, I find Crazy Rich Asians to be unique in having strong Asian representation. Asians are invisible in Hollywood and Oscars are predominantly White. What can you expect when 1 percent of leading roles go to Asians? One out of 20 casts goes to an Asian, much less than African-Americans and Latinos. Even if Asians bag a role they are more likely to be stereotyped.



With such baggage, making it to the big screen is a feat achieved after overcoming several hurdles. Sure actors like Constance Wu, Gemma Chan and Ken Jeong remain not so well known in China, but this does not mean they are less talented in any way.



Regardless of how successful this movie is, my current attention is occupied by the quality of Chinese films. I cringe when people say Chinese films and TV series are all mythical, set in some ancient dynasty with the same romantic storyline and characterization. Or they try to show the independence streak in a woman only to have her rescued in the end. Some films are empty but there are good films left and the potential for more stunning creativity in the future is worth the wait.



The author is a freelance writer. She was born in China, raised in Australia, educated in China, Australia and France. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn