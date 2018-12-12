Greedy goat has appetite for fame

A goat in North China's Shanxi Province eats fried shrimps with his owner. Source: Pear Video

A goat in North China has racked up more than 300,000 followers on Sina Weibo for videos featuring his voracious appetite.Li Fu, a 20-something shepherd in Datong, Shanxi Province, said that he quickly noticed his pet was unlike his other goats."After herding for the day, only this one would rush in [the barn] to eat my snacks, including spicy fried food, instant noodles and kebabs," Li said. "Plus, it never gained weight."In a viral video on Wednesday, the goat appears in black sunglasses as he eyes owner Li digging into a cake in what appears to be a barn. Li, also in sunglasses, looks at the camera and waits for the goat to make its move. In the next scene, the cake is gone, and the goat has frosting all over its face.Li told Pear Video it was the goat's popularity that ultimately saved its skin."I decided not to sell it to the slaughterhouse and keep it like a family member now that it has so many fans," Li said."Greediness is what saved that goat," one Weibo user commented.Pear Video