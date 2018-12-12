City ranked as friendly toward local kids in new report

Photo: VCG

If children are the future of a society, how can city planners establish a city that makes its younger generation feel as happy, loved and comfortable as possible?A research report based on 3,600 surveys distributed to children between eight and 18 in 12 local primary and secondary schools in Shanghai was recently released, Shanghai Observer reported Monday, to present local children's satisfaction level toward the social environment for children in Shanghai.Notably, Shanghai was rated 2.84 on a scale between zero and four, which suggested most interviewees think Shanghai is a friendly city for children.The final score was based on six categories, including security and protection, health and social services, education resources, family life, children participation as well as entertainment and leisure.Among the six categories, the highest scores were on family life (3.21) and safety and protection (3.12), while the lowest score was for children participation (2.31).When ranking family life, the interviewed children are most satisfied with their family living conditions, and their parents help; their least-satisfied ranking was their interaction with neighbors.However, in the category of children participation, the interviewees are least satisfied with the status quo, as local children feel their rights in the family unit and in society in general are not well respected.To raise children's participation level in the family, experts suggest Chinese parents give their kids more decision-making power, for instance, on which school to go. Also, schools and communities can listen more to the opinions of children and adolescents when making new rules and plans.The scores in these categories were influenced by a number of factors. The report results revealed that children of a younger age generally are more satisfied with safety and protection than their older counterparts; as they grow older, they tend to think Shanghai is less friendly toward them.Meanwhile, the social economic conditions that a child is exposed to tend to have an impact on their evaluation of a city's level of friendliness. Specifically, kids from lower social economic backgrounds tend to give lower scores. Children living in downtown areas give higher scores than their peers living in the Shanghai suburbs.Most children desire more time and space to play, relax and interact with peers, according to the report. This therefore requires city planners to provide more public facilities and cultural products for children's entertainment.This story was translated by Wang Han based on a Shanghai Observer report.