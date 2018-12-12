Global brands displayed at exhibition center in Hongqiao

One month after the first successful session of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), more eye-catching products from around the world are displayed at the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trading Center, Shanghai Observer reported Monday.



As a long-term platform for CIIE, the center, located in the heart of Hongqiao business district, officially opened to the public on December 10, with over 7,000 commodity products of around 200 brands from more than 50 countries and regions being displayed.



The exhibited products include wines from Australia, hams from Spain, cars and milk powders from the US, chocolates from the Ukraine and personal care products from Japan.



According to a representative, the center contains different exhibition areas, including an imported cars pavilion, an imported furniture and household products pavilion, an Asian lifestyle pavilion and an Asian fashion pavilion.



This story was translated by Wang Han based on a Shanghai Observer report.

