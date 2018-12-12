New documentary ‘Forty Details of Our Lives’ examines how China’s reform and opening-up changed the nation

A scene from Forty Details of Our Lives Photo: Courtesy of Qiu Tian

A new documentary series examining the changes China has undergone over the past four decades, Forty Details of Our Lives, debuted on Chinese streaming site Tencent Video on Monday.The lifestyle-focused documentary delves into how people's lives have been changed by the reform and opening-up in the late 1970s, such as mass migration from rural areas to big cities.According to the show's producers, they choose to focus on small stories in order to paint a bigger picture of the social and economical changes that have taken place in China.Subjects have been carefully chosen to attract young audiences.For instance, one episode is entirely dedicated to toys. Covering the cheap tin toys kids in the 1980s grew up with to die-cast Transformers toys and on to expensive model kits imported from Japan, the episode delves into how children in China had fun during different decades.