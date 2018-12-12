It’s high time for Chinese to have their own superhero!

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Showing just how vital China's movie market is now to Western filmmakers, Warner Bros. decided to release their latest DC superhero franchise, Aquaman, ahead of American theaters. It was considered a high-risk move, as a poor debut here would have tainted its release in the West. Fortunately for them, Aquaman swam to a record-splashing $94-million opening in the Middle Kingdom.The film's budget was a whopping $350 million, according to multiple reports, which was largely spent on computer effects, so the studio still has a long way to go before they break even. But the positive word-of-mouth among Chinese moviegoers (who comprise the world's second-largest movie market) should clear the way.I attended a weekend screening of Aquaman here in Shanghai. Rather bored by the CGI and shallow plot, I wound up paying more attention to the audience, as I was curious how they would receive yet another American hero in colorful leotards saving the world.The whole time, I was thinking: the Chinese need their own superhero. I did some due diligence later and found out that Marvel (the American comic book and film company behind Iron Man, Spider Man and Black Panther) recently announced that they will be producing their first Asian superhero movie: Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu.Rather than jumping for joy, the response from Chinese fanboys has thus far been tepid, with some even accusing Marvel of adapting a character whose origins are arguably racist. "You used Fu Manchu to insult China back in the day, now you are using Fu's son to earn Chinese people's money, how smart," one Chinese netizen wrote on Weibo.You see, according to the South China Morning Post, Shang-Chi is the son of Fu Manchu, an offensive fictional character who became synonymous with racial stereotyping in the early 20th century. "The character sparked accusations of Western racism and Orientalism, with protesting Asian-Americans describing the depiction as offensive, in its reliance on 'yellow peril' and Asia-centric xenophobia."Earlier this year, Marvel introduced two new comics led by Chinese superheroes: Aero and Warriors of the Three Emperors. Developed in collaboration with local company NetEase, both feature plots that are steeped in Chinese folklore, according to Abacus News. But Marvel still opted to go with Shang-Chi for its new movie franchise.My problem with this, however, is that no matter who the hero himself is, it's still an American-made, American-owned, American-written and American-directed movie. There is nothing "Chinese" about it except in name. Hollywood would also have the right to once again whitewash the film by hiring a Caucasian actor in yellow face paint, e.g. Justin Chatwin in Dragon Ball Evolution, Nicola Peltz in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Ghost in the Shell's Scarlett Johansson.I can see the movie poster now: "Charlie Hunnam as Shang-Chi!"Seriously, it's high time that China creates its very own superhero IP. In fact, back in 2012 Chinese comic book writer Chi Wang along with illustrator Jim Lai announced that they had written the world's very first "Communist superhero," Captain China. Dressed in red tights made out of the Chinese flag, the character was derided as a lame Captain America knockoff. In 2015, the late Stan Lee partnered with Shanghai-based studio Fundamental Films to produce The Realm of the Tiger, a Chinese super-heroine film, but it never happened.All said, Chinese studios and content creators need to stop promoting and/or copying Western superheros and produce their own unique and wholly owned superhero property. No tie-ins with American comics, no co-productions with Marvel or DC, no English dialogue, no Caucasian "token" actors, and no American-style spandex costumes.Make it a 100-percent pure Chinese superhero story, with its origins in China, its roots in Chinese culture and its setting in modern Chinese society, and I'm confident that it will "smash" box-office records.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.