Reservations for HPV vaccines scheduled

The 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines are in short supply locally, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday.



Reservations for 9-valent HPV vaccines are scheduled for 2019, and some locals are even waiting until the end of 2019, according to several community health service centers.



Staff from a local hospital said that there are over 100 people waiting for the 9-valent HPV vaccine but few people have received it yet. It's not clear how long the wait list is.



A 9-valent HPV vaccines manufacturer said that they are trying to increase supply, as demand is increasing globally. Moreover, the production process is complicated and usually takes over three months.



However, 4-valent and 2-valent vaccines are available for Shanghai citizens without reservation. According to an insider, if it is for cervical cancer prevention, the 2-valent HPV vaccine is adequate.

