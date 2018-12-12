Man hit by falling cat looks for its owner

A local man is looking for the owner of a cat who injured him after the cat fell from a 48-story apartment in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



The accident happened Monday evening while the man, surnamed Liu, was taking a stroll in his community. "I was hit by a cat falling from sky. It struggled a while and then died," said Liu, who suffered no major injuries but got a rabies vaccine just to be safe.



It remains unknown where the cat came from and why it fell. According to residents, it was not a stray cat from their housing estate, leaving people to guess it was someone's pet.



However, the cat's owner hasn't come forward. Though the medical fees were not much, Liu still wishes to find the cat's owner.

