#Breaking A fire broke out at Tower B of Raycom Info Tech Park in Haidian District, Beijing on Wednesday. Raycom Info Tech Park holds @Google and Chinese internet company Sohu.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/12/12 19:08:11

#Breaking A fire broke out at Tower B of Raycom Info Tech Park in Haidian District, Beijing on Wednesday. Raycom Info Tech Park holds @Google and Chinese internet company Sohu.