Restaurant made almost entirely of paper products opens in bookstore

All the furniture in this restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province is made of paper. Photo: IC

Paper isn't just on the shelves in a Northwest China bookstore, where a new in-store restaurant made almost entirely of cardboard has caught attention online.Everything from tables and chairs to baby seats are made of corrugated cardboard at the restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province.Video also shows huge cardboard murals of famous monuments, such as Yongning Gate.The restaurant's manager told WeVideo on Saturday the interior was designed by a professional team from Taiwan with an investment of around 3.5 million yuan ($508,259).The tables can support up to 250 kilograms while the chairs 150 kilograms.While the cardboard is of course fireproof, social media users couldn't help but make the obvious joke."Anything with flames will be banned in the restaurant because it is easy to catch fire," "Yuye guys" commented on Sina Weibo.Regardless, paper-themed restaurants are catching on in China, such as the Carton King in Shanghai, where even the cutlery and cooking pots are made from paper products.Pear Video