A visit to the ‘Chinese Hogwarts’

The south gate of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (south campus) Photo: VCG

Students take an electric shuttle bus inside the south campus of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: Huang Yiran/GT

A Chinese academy - Hebei Academy of Fine Arts - recently went viral on Chinese internet for its castle-style building compound that looks very similar to the Hogwarts school in the Harry Potter movie series - from a certain angle. The academy's architecture has earned the academy the nickname "the Eastern Hogwarts school" from Chinese netizens.The nickname comes not out of praise, but in the form of mockery as the videos and pictures from social media give out an impression that it is another poor imitation of Western architecture that has been built to gain public attention.Out of curiosity, Metropolitan reporters went straight to the school in suburban Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei Province, and frankly speaking, it was a really astonishing experience.It was about 90-minute train ride from Beijing to the school's nearest train station - Hebei Zhengding Airport Station. While the taxi driver from the neighboring county is very familiar with the school, he was indifferent.The school is located in Xinle, a small county-level city where a few high buildings are built, which makes the castles appear very outstanding even from a distance. It was not a clear day and it was rather cold. However, several young couples dressed in suits and wedding dresses were taking photos in the campus.Influenced by a presetting impression that these buildings are another poor meme of the Western castles, we did not have high anticipation, but when we stood in front of the buildings, we were shocked. They are grand pieces of architecture for sure.What impressed us the next were the details of the sculptures and the buildings. They are, to be fair, much more delicate than a number of Western buildings in China.

A delicate sculpture in the campus Photo: Huang Yiran/GT

People may feel awkward when they walk into one of the "castles," and are surprised to find that while the outside of these buildings look very Western, the inside is no different than a common office building, and even a little shabby compared to the gorgeous exterior.As we walked through the campus, we began to realize where some controversies could arise. Some buildings are similar to famous sites in the West, like the Tower Bridge in London and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. As elaborately carved as they are, being putting together as one combination makes them look inharmonious.Also, the names of the buildings and sites give out an overly flattering feeling. For example, the main castle is named Cinderella Castle, while the dock of the small campus lake is named Victoria Harbor.

Signs display the way to "Victoria Harbor" and "Wenfeng Pagoda." Photo: Huang Yiran/GT

In the north part of the campus, traditional Chinese style architecture caught our eye.In this "Eastern Art Park," we saw a totally different view - a 30-meter high pagoda, an ancient town with traditional Chinese pavilions and halls, and many cement-made grottoes with figures of Buddha inside. To be honest, this architecture is much more harmonious for Chinese visitors like us.

A row of traditional Chinese buildings were built around the campus lake. Photo: Huang Yiran/GT

"The castle you saw is our south campus and a part of our industrial park," said Liu Yunhao, the assistant director of the management committe of the industrial park. He admitted that the school did have a purpose to attract people's attention by building a compound of castles. However, the main purpose of the school is to attract better students and offer better career opportunities for its undergraduates."As a privately-run school, everything is difficult from recruiting, managing to keeping it running," Liu said, adding that these castles did help them get more awareness from the public.He also explained that the academy's headmaster Zhen Zhongyi has long had the dream to provide a place where students majoring in art do not have to go afar to find inspiration and there are buildings inside the campus that are open to students and teachers to create their own artwork.Walking out of the gate, where the words "Empire of Arts" had been carved, we asked a cleaning person who has been working along that street for over 10 years - "What do you think of the school and these buildings?""Not bad," she answered with a smile. "It was a deserted sandpit before. Now it has become more beautiful. I had walked inside [the campus] and it looks good."

Students take an electric shuttle bus inside the south campus of Hebei Academy of Fine Arts. Photo: Huang Yiran/GT





British-style building across the lake at Hebei Academy of Fine Arts Photo: VCG