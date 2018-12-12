The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street creates opportunities on Beijing’s west side

Karan Jain, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Calton Beijing, Financial Street









In August, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street welcomed its new general manager Karan Jain (Jain). Four months later, he has already formed his thoughts and understanding about the business opportunities and challenges that lie before him.



Having participated in 11 new hotel openings in the past 14 years, and many years of luxury hotel management experience in China, he is now dedicated to ensuring The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street to be the city's top luxury hotel.



The Global Times (GT) talked with him about his thoughts of managing a luxury hotel on the west side of Beijing.

GT: They said that if you look at the level of service in China, the service in the south is comparatively better than in the north. Do you agree?



Jain: I don't want to classify that the service in the south is better than in the north. I think it all comes down to individual property, training, and processes that we put in place. Demographics play a big role as well. I always say that in every hotel you need to have diversity and when I say diversity it doesn't necessarily mean that you need to have people from different countries, but you need to have people who think differently, because if everyone thinks the same way, then the business goes only one way. Diversity stimulates ideas and inspires more creativity.

GT: You also said that you want to make hotels a preferred choice for both business and leisure travelers. While many other hotels are trying to focus on their market orientation, are you afraid that by serving both kinds of travelers, you are setting too broad of an example to be the best?



Jain: We need to define it very well, because our business model is very different on the west side of Beijing. Unlike the east side of Beijing where you have a lot of leisure travelers, shopping, nightlife and entertainment,



over here [on the west side], we are in the financial district.



During the weekdays, we see a lot of business guests, but on the weekends, we are also witnessing a rise in the leisure travelers, as we are in close proximity to Tian'anmen, Qianmen area and many historical sites like the White Pagoda Temple and the Successive Dynasties of Emperor Temple. The east side has been traditionally very busy, but our area has also developed very fast. Our biggest opportunity is to create awareness for all that is on offer due to the rich history of our area.



Next year, we are going to start renovating part of our guestrooms and our food and beverage outlets. We will be adding a new bar and a new cafe shop. Again, this is going to be a great opportunity for us and our guests. We can create a new story for our hotel and the west side.



