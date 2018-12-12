Residential community worth $40.65 billion

A residential community in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, has recorded a total housing price of 280 billion yuan ($40.65 billion) this year, a market value that has exceeded the GDP of 581 out of the 661 cities in China, the National Business Daily reported.



The 13.32 million-square-meter Guangzhou Phoenix City, developed by Garden County, which includes apartments, villa and commercial properties, has an average housing price of 21,000 yuan per square meter, according to the report. That translates to a total property price of 280 billion yuan.



The market value is not only higher than the GDP of 581 Chinese cities, but also ranks 17th in the list of market capitalization of A-share companies and even larger than some well-established listed firms such as China Vanke Co, Midea Group, Gree Electric Appliances and Hikvision, the report said. SAIC Motor Corporation is now ranked 16th on the list with a market capitalization of around 284 billion yuan.





