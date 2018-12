Workers pack goods for online orders for the "Double 12" shopping festival at a warehouse in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday. Double 12, which falls on December 12 each year, is another shopping spree created by China's booming e-commerce sector. In 2017, Alibaba's Taobao recorded a sales volume of 168.2 billion yuan ($24.51 billion). Photo: VCG