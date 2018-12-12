China’s sincere moves to defuse trade tensions should be met with similar steps by US

As China is trying to act on its previous commitments to bring an end to the trade war, the US should not create additional obstacles to trade talks by rogue means.



There has been concern these days that the detention of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei and daughter of the company's founder Ren Zhengfei, may escalate the China-US trade tensions, adding uncertainty to prospects for realizing the consensus agreed upon between the two countries' top leaders in Buenos Aires. Yet, progress of the two countries' trade discussions has been continuous.



China has agreed to slash its import tariffs on US vehicles from 40 percent to 15 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous source. Observers believe the agreement lays the foundation for a new round of negotiations between the two major economies. As a result, global carmaker stocks rallied on the news. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China was buying a "tremendous amount" of soybeans from US farmers. A South China Morning Post report, citing unidentified government officials, also said that China is likely to announce the first batch of US soybean purchases this month. Since soybean prices previously tumbled to their lowest levels in a decade after China's imposition of additional 25 percent tariffs on US soybeans amid the trade war, the resumption of Chinese purchases will undoubtedly give some relief to US farmers.



All these steps represent efforts and sincerity from the Chinese side in bringing bilateral trade relations back on the normal track. Such a cooperative attitude needs to be met in the same way, rather than with provocations.



When mentioning Meng's case in the same interview, Trump said that he would intervene in the case for national security interests or for the purpose of closing the largest trade deal with China. The remark seems to be a confirmation that Meng's arrest is related to the broader trade talks.



It is understandable that the US is eager to obtain some bargaining chips in the negotiations because it really cares about the deal with China. But trying to gain an upper hand by playing dirty tricks like putting pressure on an iconic Chinese company will only complicate the situation and risk derailing the trade talks, which is to the detriment of US people and the world economy as a whole.



While China is already taking actions to reduce trade friction and ease trade tensions, the US should at least take care of its own business and stop creating obstacles that may bring new risks to the negotiations.



