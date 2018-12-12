102-year-old skydiver

A 102-year-old great-grandmother is believed to have become the world's oldest skydiver after plunging 4,300 meters through the South Australian sky. Centenarian adrenaline junkie Irene O'Shea said she "felt normal" after a 220-­kilometer-per-hour dive that sent her cheeks flapping wildly.



She completed her first skydive to mark her 100th birthday in 2016, but organizers claimed it was Sunday's successful tandem dive at the age of 102 years and 194 days that earned her a place in the history books.





