Season finale in Haikou

The Chinese Yachting Association (CYA) announced Tuesday it will hold its season-ending regatta and awards ceremony later this month in Haikou, Hainan Province.



The maiden family sailing championship and the national sailing league finals will be held on December 21 in the coastal city.



The annual awards ceremony will be held the following day, with awards given to the best male and female sailors.



The CYA is expected to inaugurate its southern training center in Haikou on December 23.





