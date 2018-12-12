Zhenhua stake from ADNOC

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) awarded Chinese state oil company Zhenhua Oil a 4 percent stake in its onshore oil concession, previously held by debt-laden CEFC China Energy Co.



Zhenhua Oil is 100 percent indirectly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council a Chinese government agency that supervises and manages more than 100 State-owned assets and enterprises in a variety of sectors, including oil and petrochemicals and transport, it said.



CEFC in February 2017 bought a 4 percent stake in giant onshore oilfields majority-owned by ADNOC for $900 million. But the company ran into financial problems following the arrest of its chairman in early 2018.





