ChemChina, Sinochem to merge

China is nearing a merger of State-owned China National Chemical Corp and Sinochem Group, and top executives have completed preparatory work for the deal, according to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



Sinochem did not reply to an interview request from the Global Times as of press time on Wednesday.



The merger would produce an oil-to-chemicals giant with more than $100 billion of assets, the report said.



Major issues on how the two companies will be combined have largely been settled, and the deal will be probably announced in coming weeks, said the report.





