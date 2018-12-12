Samsung halts Tianjin factory

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has announced that it will halt production at its factory in North China's Tianjin Municipality starting from December 31, the China News Service reported on Wednesday, citing employees of the Tianjin plant.



The decision was announced on Tuesday, without detailing the compensation for the factory's 2,000 staff, the report noted. The factory was set up in 2001, mainly producing smartphones.



In April, Samsung closed its factory in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, due to a sales slump and a rise in labor costs, media reports said.



