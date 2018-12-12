Guangdong man punished for graffiti on buildings

Sample of Ding Man's graffiti. Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Youth Daily





A young man in South China's Guangdong Province was accused of vandalism through his graffiti which prosecutors said caused public disturbance.Ding Man, 20, faced a court in Zhaoqing, Guangdong on Friday waiting for his penalty for painting graffiti in public places, such as buildings, bulletin boards and power units in September.The decision was not announced immediately.Back in September, Ding sprinkled a 5-kilometer street with his pseudonym "Deone" and drew a self-portrait in three hours.Police showed up after receiving a tip and arrested him for vandalism.In October, Ding received a notice for causing disturbance.Because committing vandalism means causing damage to more than 5,000 yuan ($724) in property, prosecutors charged him for causing disturbance, which means causing damage to 2,000 yuan in property, Song Fuxin, Ding's lawyer, told the Beijing Youth Daily.The incident sparked discussions online, with many netizens sympathizing with Ding.Causing disturbance is not the crime Ding committed and detaining him for three months is too much.Others said Ding deserves the punishment because he did not ask for permission before painting on other people's walls.Global Times